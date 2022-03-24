Applications open for Leon County Government Youth Training program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County is currently accepting applications for its Summer Youth Training Program.

This program, which is a partnership with CareerSource Capital Regional, is five weeks long and allows people ages 14 to 24 to grain job experience by working with a Leon County department during the summer.

These departments include Community and Media Relations, Volunteer Services, Emergency Medical Services, Library Services and more.

Employment and training will begin June 27 and end July 29. Pay is $10 an hour and all positions are 20 hours a week.

Interested youth should apply at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/SummerYouth. The application deadline is Monday, April 25 at 5 p.m.

