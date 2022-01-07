Applications open for grants to improve Frenchtown, Southside communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Empowering the Southside and Frenchtown communities is what the City of Tallahassee aims to do by awarding grant funding to homeowner and neighborhood associations to improve the community.

In order to get the funding, an association must submit projects in areas of public safety, emergency preparedness, beautification, or engagement and enrichment programs.

Neighborhood Services Coordinator with the city, Jillian Driscoll, said these projects go a long way for the future of the community.

"This is ongoing people utilize these things weekly for big events but of course daily as well so it just gives back to the neighborhoods so they have something to look forward to its beautification that's lasting," Driscoll said.

Applications for grant funding are being accepted right now. Each grant award is up to $7,500. Nearly $30,000 is allotted to this program. Click here to apply.