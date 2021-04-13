Applications open for Georgia's Families of Children with Special Needs Reimbursement

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Education opened applications for the Families of Children with Special Needs Reimbursement through May 14.

“In my State of the State Address this year, I announced that Georgia would set aside $10 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds to offset costs that parents of students with special needs faced due to COVID-19. As we launch these applications, we are taking the first step in fulfilling that promise," said Gov. Kemp.

The Governor’s Office, the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, and the Georgia Department of Education have worked in recent months to determine the best way to help those most severely impacted in a population of over 222,000 students with special needs throughout the state.

$10 million has been designated to assist these students with the highest needs for expenses incurred due to school closings during the pandemic.

Expenses that have been identified as eligible for reimbursement are those that are necessary to meet the challenges these students face regarding educational achievement, personal development, and emotional wellbeing.

"I am proud of the partnership between my office, State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, and state leaders for working to improve the lives of Georgia’s most vulnerable students, " Gov. Kemo said. "These reimbursements will help families overcome financial challenges faced during an unprecedented school year as we begin returning to normal in Georgia.”

Applications are available by clicking here through May 14.

