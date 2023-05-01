Applications open for Gadsden County Summer Youth Job Program

GADSDEN COUNTY, FLa. — Gadsden County youth now have the opportunity to begin their application process for the county's 2023 Summer Youth Job Program. Participants will be provided with employment opportunities and more.

According to the county, youth between the ages of 14 and 19 will have employment opportunities and on-the-job training to assist them with preparing for the future and developing career dreams through the program.

Kimblin NeSmith, Gadsden County Board of Commissioners chairman, said the youth jobs program offers young people an opportunity to contribute to the community while furthering their future. "Our board is excited to continue to support our young people through this time-tested and successful program," said NeSmith.

The program is set to begin Monday, June 26, and end Friday, August 4. A mandatory two-day orientation will be held June 22 and June 23.

In order to participate, applicants must meet the following qualifications below:



Must be a verified Gadsden County Resident

Between the ages of 14 and 19 on the program start date

Accepted school attendance and school conduct

2.0 or higher GPA

Selected participants will work for six weeks and up to 20 hours per week, according to the county. Participants will earn $11 per hour.

Applications will close Friday, May 12. To apply or for more information, visit gadsdencountyfl.gov.

