Apalachicola National Forest begins prescribed fires to reduce wildfire risk

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Apalachicola National Forest started prescribed fire operations Monday morning as favorable weather conditions allowed for hazardous fuels reduction work. In a Facebook post, the U.S. Forest Service officials say the controlled burns are designed to reduce overgrown vegetation that could fuel dangerous wildfires threatening local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Forest officials estimate the prescribed fire work will continue through the day as weather conditions permit. The operations target specific burn units east of Forest Service Road 358 and north of Forest Service Road 324, including Burn Units 215 and 218.

These areas may remain closed to the public for several days as a safety precaution. Officials are posting warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during the burns.

Smoke expected in surrounding areas

The release states residents in Leon County and surrounding areas should expect to see smoke during the prescribed burns. Forest Service officials recommend drivers slow down and turn on headlights when encountering smoke on roadways.

Weather-dependent operations

The release says forest service personnel will continue evaluating weather conditions in the hours before each burn begins. If conditions become unfavorable, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled for safety reasons.

