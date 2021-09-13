Apalachee Regional Park rolling out new improvements that will benefit Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 2.7 million dollars in improvements are rolling out at Apalachee Regional Park. A new award stage, operations center, and finish line are ready for the seven major cross-country events planned for the park. Those start Friday and go through December. They include the NCAA Men & Women's Cross-Country Division 1 National Championship in November. The Director of Leon County Parks and Recreation, Amanda Heidecker, says they're working on placing a bid for the 2026 cross-country world championships to really put the community on the map.

Heidecker said "we want the world to experience Tallahassee and Leon County and what this course and community has put into it we want to bring everyone here to experience that so what's next it's endless there's no limit and we'll continue to go after every single event that we possibly can."

They'll find out if they win the bid in December. Leon County Parks and Recreation also plans to expand the 600-acre park to include a dog park, hiking and biking trails, and more in 2022.