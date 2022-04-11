Watch
Apalachee Center holds art gallery, brings awareness to mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're looking for a cool art gallery to visit Monday, try The Apalachee Center in Tallahassee.

For one day only, The Apalachee Center, who helps patients deal with mental health issues, is showcasing art from their in-patient, out-patient and residential patients through their Art Therapy program.

Jay Reeve, CEO of the Apalachee Center, said visitors who come through their annual art gallery will be able to see what it's like to deal with mental health, and other issues, from a patients perspective..

"With the right art therapist they are with, they can create really sometimes very beautiful art that talks about, or shows, what's going on internally for them, some of their internal struggles," said Reeve.

The gallery will only be open Monday at the Apalachee Center's main campus. The event is free to the public.

