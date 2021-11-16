Watch
AP: FSU determines 3 professors guilty of sexual misconduct

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disciplinary records show Florida State University quietly fired one professor, suspended another who resigned a few months later and allowed a third to remain on the job after it determined they committed sexual misconduct in separate incidents with students. One took a part-time job teaching at another Florida university.

The formal investigations were all previously undisclosed. At least one ran until the summer of 2021.

In each case, investigators concluded that the three faculty members violated the university’s sex discrimination and sexual misconduct policies.

FSU made no announcements about the cases or outcomes. The investigative reports were obtained under Florida’s public records law.

