'Antiracist Baby' tops the charts after Sen. Ted Cruz makes comments to Supreme Court Judge Nominee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about a book called 'Antiracist Baby' written by a graduate of Florida A&M University.

Ibram X. Kendi wrote it. Since that exchange in Washington, the book has become very popular.

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi graduated from FAMU in 2004.

This week's supreme court hearing has his book rocketing to the top of the charts.

Following the exchange in the supreme court nomination hearing Tuesday Dr. Kendi Tweeted,"You know Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has impeccable credentials and you know you're doing the work when Ted Cruz questions her about your books since he can't touch her record."

Dr. Kendi published the book nearly two years ago.

After Senator Cruz brought it up, it's now number one on Amazon's best selling book list.

FAMU professor, Dr. Tiffany Packer says Dr. Kendi's book has been proactive changing the way we think about race.

"We don't come into this world being conscious of race or the differences between people. So when you teach younger people that people are indeed people, human beings that function in real time then that of course will impact how they understand people as they become adults" said Dr. Packer

Dr. Packer said having these kind of books is the right step when having these difficult conversations.

Conversations that reach from the highest of seven hills all the way to Washington.

Dr. Kendi's next two books are coming out in June.

They're called "How to Raise an Antiracist" and the picture book, "Goodnight Racism."