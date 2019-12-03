Another anonymous donor pays off remaining school lunch debt for Leon County students

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Thanks to another anonymous donor, Leon County students will soon have no lunch fee debt.

After a $1,500 surprise donation was made to the school district late last month, a second person called district officials Tuesday morning to inquire how to pay off the remaining $2,500 balance, Leon County Schools spokesman Chris Petley said.

Petley said the donation will be made final next week. Once made, the district's lunch debt will be zero.

There are only 10 schools in Leon County where students have to pay for their lunch. Those schools had a total of $4,000 in lunch debt prior to the generous donations.

Regardless of whether a child has lunch debt or not in Leon County, there is no lunch shaming and they are never denied a hot meal.

Leon County is hoping to add six more elementary schools to the CEP program next year.

Anyone wanting to know what the district's standing lunch debt is can contact the Nutrition and Food Services office . The district's main line is (850) 487-7100.