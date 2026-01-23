GREENSBORO, Fla. (WTXL) — One family recipe in Gadsden County has brought neighbors together for decades. Neighbors will be cooking again this weekend.



On Saturday, January 24 The Annual Wash Pot Chicken Pilau fundraiser will return to Greensboro, raising money for the West Gadsden Historical Society.

Neighbors will also be able to take a sneak peek at the West Gadsden's Historical Society's newly renovated Caboose on site.

Watch the video to hear from 90-year old Scott Clark about why this event is so important to him and the community.

The Annual Wash Pot Chicken Pilau returns to Gadsden County this weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"How does it feel to have the title of Pilau King?"

"It feels very good" says Scott Clark.

The West Gadsden Historical Society is serving up tradition this Saturday with their Annual Wash Pot Chicken Pilau fundraiser.

The event in Greensboro is the Society's largest fundraiser of the year.

Pilau King Scott Clark and his team will be cooking the traditional dish that's been part of his family for generations.

Clark says Greensboro has always been known for this meal.

"Well, it's a small town and everybody knew everybody and it's always been famous for something like this, this pilau. They've been doing it so long that I can't even remember when it started." Clark said.

Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. and continues until the food runs out.

Plates are $10 and include sides and desserts.

The Society's museum will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. before the event.

