Annual Valentine's Sneaker Ball keeps after-school programs affordable for families in Thomasville

The Boys & Girls Club serves around 200 kids, offering after-school programs, tutoring, and life skills education.



Scholarships ensure affordability, especially for families with multiple children or financial hardships.



Watch the video to see how this event is making a difference in local families' lives.

Class may end at 2:45, but for many kids in Thomasville, the learning continues—and for working parents, that's a lifesaver.

"My anxiety went from 200 to 0," said parent Katrina Jordan.

I'm showing you how a Valentine's fundraiser is keeping this vital after-school program running when kids need it most.

Every weekday, about 155 kids walk through the doors of the MNW Boys & Girls Club after school.

For many, it's the one place they feel safe, get help with schoolwork, and have positive role models.

"A lot of our parents are single parents, and so to have their children here, they know that this is a hub of safety, and that's very paramount," said Keith Ireland, outreach coordinator.

The after-school program focuses on three things: academics, character-building, and mentorship.

"You have to deal with each person differently because where Johnny may get it the first time it's read, Sarah might need it broken down or maybe needs it read to her again," said Ireland.

For Jordan, a single mom, this program changed everything. Her 9-year-old daughter, who has autism, started at the club barely speaking.

"She was nonverbal, semi-nonverbal when she started, and being in this program changed both of our lives tremendously. She is now fully functional and very outspoken," said Jordan.

The cost? Just $120 a year—but for some families, even that's out of reach.

That's where scholarships come in.

"Let's say they have five siblings, and they're all age-appropriate to come to the club. We assess their financial circumstances and provide what we call a scholarship, so they don’t have to worry about paying to be at the club—and that definitely puts a parent's mind at ease.," said Ireland.

Beyond homework help, kids get valuable life lessons

"Something called Smart Girls. It helps young ladies understand their bodies and teaches them to make the right decisions, abstain from drug use, and stay clear of gangs and things of that sort," said Ireland.

But they tell me keeping the doors open takes community support.

That's where the Valentine's Sneaker Ball comes in—a family dance where fun meets fashion with sneakers, but also a crucial fundraiser that helps cover scholarships and daily operations.

"There was just no way I could afford the YMCA, and coming here, they don't just focus on the educational component—they take them outside of the Boys & Girls Club for trips and other activities, and that is expensive," said Jordan.

Ireland tells me they're expecting at least 60 people at the Valentine's Bowl on February 22nd, with ticket sales directly supporting kids in need.