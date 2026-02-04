Annual Tallahassee Marathon and Half Marathon to cause several road closures this weekend

UPDATE:

The Tallahassee Police Department has released more details regarding the road closures for the race this weekend. They say some are temporary closures while some will be closed during the entire race between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Road closures for the entire duration of the marathon:



Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Temporary road closures from 7:30-8:00 a.m.:

Tennessee Street from Monroe Street to Gadsden Street – No Traffic

Temporary road closures from 6:00-9:00 a.m.:



Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

East Pensacola Street from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street

Jefferson Street from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street

College Avenue from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street

Park Avenue from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street

Call Street from Calhoun Street to Monroe Street

TPD says they'll be providing traffic control to make this a pleasurable event for all citizens to attend.

Original:

The Annual Tallahassee Marathon and Half Marathon returns to the Capital City this weekend. All races begin February 8th at 7:30 a.m.

The course will begin at the Leon County Courthouse, turn east on Tennessee Street, and run through Betton Hills, Myers Park, Cascades Park, FAMU Way, and finish at College Town near Doak Campbell Stadium. The full marathon will include the St. Marks Trail area.

For the relay exchange, the areas will include Madison Street, Cascades Park, and Four Points Drive.

COURSE MAP BELOW:

Tallahassee Marathon

Registration for the event is closed.

For more information on race day information click here.

