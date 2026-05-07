Annual Stamp Out Hunger drive allows neighbors to donate food from their home

You can help feed families in need this weekend without leaving your house.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is partnering with the National Letter Carriers Association for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The drive is the largest of its kind in the U.S. and takes place on the second Saturday of May each year.

This Saturday, May 9, neighbors can leave a bag of non-perishable food by their mailbox. Mail carriers will then pick it up and deliver it to a Second Harvest food bank.

Second Harvest Marketing and Advocacy Manager Ashleigh Kittrell says this drive is critical as we approach the summer months.

"During the summer the need is great. School is out. There is a really an increasing need during the summertime, and so to continue the supply of food during the summertime, this food drive is vital to our mission here at Second Harvest," she said.

Kittrell says this drive also helps neighbors who do not normally know where they can donate food.

"We have a lot of times where our community is looking for a place to drop off their food drive donations just, you know, strategically around Tallahassee or the surrounding counties. I mean there really isn't anywhere for them to do that, and so this is the perfect time for the community to step up," she added.

The donation bags can contain foods like rice, cereal, pasta, and canned fruit.

The United States Postal Service says this drive has collected well over 1.94 billion pounds of food over its more than 30-year history.

USPS says, "More than 47 million Americans are unsure where their next meal will come from. More than 14 million are children who feel hunger's impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly 7.4 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help."

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