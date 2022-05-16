Annual Soul of Southside focuses on history, culture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Soul of Southside Festival is happening all this week as a celebration of the diverse history that exists on Tallahassee's Southside.

With the festival now in its second year, organizers have several events planned, including entertainment, a youth entrepreneurship expo, history tours and more.

Karen Gillispie grew up on the Southside and says she's pleased to see how the event encourages people to see and support the community's value.

"What I do like about this festival," Gillispie says, "is it's not just a party, it's really a movement beyond this week. It's helping people to continue to understand what the Southside is all about and how they can get involved and re-invest in the southside."

The festival lasts through this Sunday, May 22nd.

Events include:



May 17: Black-On-Black Rhyme: Soul of the Southside Edition

May 18: Working Class Wednesday "Soul of the Southside" Celebrity Fundraiser

May 18: World Class Jazz Wednesday

May 19: Senior Drive-By Fish Fry

May 19: Afternoon of Gratitude: Drumline Competition

May 19: Evening of Remembrance: Freedom to Learn Panel Discussion

May 20: Sundown Music Showcase

May 21: Sunrise CommUNITY Breakfast

May 21: Neighborhood Narrative Tours

May 21: #Unapologetically Local Jam Session

May 21: Southside HONORS Community Concert

The details for each event can be found here.

