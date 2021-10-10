Annual Farm tour kicks off its 14th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm lovers from around Tallahassee this weekend are able to get their hands dirty during the 14th annual Farm Tour hosted by the Millstone Institute for Preservation.

Over 40 farms from the big bend region are featured in this year's tour which brings more attention to local farmers and how farms work.

Local producers we talked to today say they're excited they could take part in this year's event-- and say it's important to bring more attention to small farms.

"It's a great opportunity to show everyone what we do out here and have everyone come out and see it for themselves," said Mary Phipps who owns Orchard Pond Farm in Tallahassee.

Another local farmer, Sundiata El, said he wanted to give more people the chance to learn about his farm, the Frenchtown Urban Farm, to help encourage more sustainable farming.

It's critically important to get people to come and allow them to see and understand and ask questions because a lot of folks really want to implement the same things that they see on our farm in their back yard, said El."

The farm tour continues tomorrow around the big bend. You can find the map and participating farms here.