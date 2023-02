The annual community clean up in Madison County is set to take place Saturday.

Hosted by Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, those interested in participating in the annual event are advised to meet at Winn Dixie's parking lot at 7:45 a.m. March 4.

Volunteers will be given location assignments, disposal bags, vests and more.

If interested in volunteering, contact Shaunna Stoddard at 850-973-2374.