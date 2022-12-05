Annual Christmas Parade set to return in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville's annual Christmas Parade is set to return Monday evening, encouraging community members to get into the Christmas spirit and come out to enjoy the event.

The annual parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville, turn onto Smith Avenue and end at the Farmers Market.

There will be no available parking on Broad Street after 3:30 p.m. According to Thomasville Police Department, vehicles parked on Broad Street after 3:30 p.m. will be towed to the Engineering Parking lot on W. Jackson Street by the railroad tracks at no expense.