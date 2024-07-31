Andrew Young returns to Thomasville for special exhibition; where and when you can see it

The exhibition "The Many Lives of Andrew Young" starts August 8th, with a chance to meet Andrew Young.

Andrew Young, a notable figure with roots in Thomasville.

"He had a gift that we had not seen, a person so young to come in and pull people together," said Hadley.

The civil rights leader is coming to Thomasville for a special exhibit at the Thomasville Center for the Arts.

It's called "The Many Lives of Andrew Young."

"Andrew Young was such an important leader in the African American community in Thomasville but then after he left here and went on to become a civil rights leader," said Bell.

An exhibition that highlights his journey from a local pastor to a prominent civil rights leader, politician, and ambassador.

Erin Wolfe Bell, Executive Director of Thomasville Center for the Arts tells me the center is partnering with Jack Hadley Black History museum for their expertise

"He was fighting for the rights, the civil rights of the blacks , trying to make people understand that we are people just like the rest of America so treat us right and he pushed that," said Hadley

I met with Reverend Jeremy Rich, a former pastor of Bethany church where Ambassador young served in his early days

"There are people who were young children when he pastored here nearly seventy years ago who reflect the fond memories of him allowing them to have sleepovers at the personage or a having a baseball team or doing a boys scouts teams and even vacation bible school," said Rich.

Rich says that during his time in Thomasville, Young's ability to broker peace deals locally helped him later negotiate peace deals in Atlanta.

The exhibition will open on August 8th, giving the public a chance to come and meet Andrew Young, enjoy the displays, and celebrate his legacy.

"He's coming back to Thomasville to let the people know, I have not forgotten you, here's what I've accomplished out of my whole career, I include you all," said Hadley.

The event Is free to the public

neighbors interested can register online at thomasvillearts.org.