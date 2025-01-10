Andrew Young honors President Carter's legacy, bringing Thomasville to the global stage

Ambassador Andrew Young, a Thomasville native, honored President Carter’s legacy with a powerful eulogy, highlighting the global impact of small-town leaders.



Pastor Jeremy Rich shared how his students instantly recognized Young from his visit to Thomasville, reflecting on his role in shaping history.



Young's message of peace-building and leadership continues to inspire Thomasville's next generation.

Civil rights leader and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young brings Thomasville to the spotlight while honoring President Carter's legacy.

"President Carter is the last and maybe the only president elected from the state of Georgia," said Rich.

As the world mourns the passing of President Jimmy Carter, neighbors in Thomasville are reflecting on their connection to his legacy.

During his heartfelt eulogy, Andrew Young, a U.N. ambassador when Carter was president reminded everyone how leaders from small towns can leave a global impact.

"As Ambassador Andrew Young mentioned, he worked in the nuclear programs, but he always had peace building at the core of who he was. I think that's significant, and so regardless of the geographical location, I think it inspired us that we can be anything we want to be if we put our minds to it," said Rich.

Pastor Jeremy Rich tells me his students instantly recognized young from his visit to Thomasville last August.

"It was that teachable moment when the students walked in, they recognized his face, and they're like, 'Oh, we've met him before," said Rich.

And from that moment, they got to learn even more about Young's lasting influence.

"It was a full-circle moment where some of the students perhaps remembered his relationship, his work and advocacy with Dr. King. They perhaps do not remember or did not pay as much attention to his work on the global stage with President Carter," said Rich.

Others, like Brian and Miriam Martzolf tell them coming from a small town from the South can really set you apart.

"Carter's was a grassroots organization that started from a small town like Thomasville. Plains, Georgia, is even smaller than Thomasville. It was all about him being a good person and giving back," said Martzolf.

