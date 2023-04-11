Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks expected back in court Thursday

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks who were indicted last year on federal charges including wire fraud, making false statements to FBI agents, and conspiracy are expected to appear back in court Thursday.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks are facing these federal charges due to the 2022 indictment alleging that the two defendants conspired to commit wire fraud between 2016 and 2019, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from several entities and individuals through false claims that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.

Gillum was also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The former Tallahassee mayor was initially indicted on 21 federal charges, but a new recent indictment brought the total down to 19 federal charges.

The trial is expected to begin Monday, April 17.

