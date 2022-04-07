An initiative to keep Thomasville clean requires community members to dispose household items

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville is making it easy for you to get rid of your unwanted items.

The City of Thomasville Solid Waste Department is hosting its annual spring clean up.

They're asking neighborhoods to join them at one of the parks around town and bring household items for a proper disposal.

Jimmy Smith, Landfill and Solid Waste Superintendent said it is important that people get rid of their appliances and liquid items correctly, to keep them out of the landfill.

"This is not only our community it's your community as well. You want to make sure your community is going to be presentable; not only for yourself and your family, but for your friends and visitors that come into our community" said Jimmy Smith.

You've got two chances to drop off those items to the spring clean events.

The first is Saturday at Balfour Park and Flipper Park from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you can't make it, you'll have another chance next weekend Saturday April 16th from 8 a.m. to noon at Francis Weston Park and Cherokee Park.

They're accepting household appliances, furniture, paint and liquid chemicals.