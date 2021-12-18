An FSU student created a holiday drive surrounding mothers and children

TALLAHASSEE — Diapers and feminine hygiene products can take up a big piece of the budget for some families.

One Florida State University student is working to help.

Ariel Jefferson is a junior at FSU.

She started collecting diapers and products a few days before Thanksgiving.

So far she's collected over 500 items.

She says it's important to remember that mothers are in need of supplies not only for Christmas but everyday.

"They are the ones who create families who cultivate families. Who support families and I just want to have a drive where children are also important but women are highlighted for just being amazing mothers."

So far Ariel has made two drops off to mothers in her community.

December 31st is the last day to participate.

If your interested in sending a donation….dropping off items or creating a note to send to a mother.

For more information you can send Ariel an email at tenilleariel@gmail.com

