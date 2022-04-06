An FSU graduate appears on "Shark Tank" twice after success of his product NightCap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida State University graduate and his sister made their mark twice on television show "Shark Tank."

The product is helping to keep people safe when having a night out on the town.

Michael Benarde and his sister Shirah Benarde are the founders of NightCap.

It is a product used to prevent men and women from getting there drinks spiked.

Benarde had friends who were drugged in the past and he wanted to find a way to protect them and others.

NightCap has been giving people a peace of mind when heading out and Bernarde said he can't believe "Shark Tank" gave him the opportunity to reappear on the show because of NightCaps success.

"They were really impressed by some of the partnerships we've had and the way we've been working with Universities and different organizations around the country and our sales in the UK. They were really excited to do an update with us so we were happy to do it again" said Benarde.

NightCap was created in 2019 and since then they've partnered with more than 75 universities.

Head to NightCap for more information about there products.