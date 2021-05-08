AMIkids reopens summer program for Leon and Gadsden County kids

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — AMIkids has been fighting hard to make it through the pandemic.

"The kids, they've been separated from friends, they've been separated from family," said Debra Rackley of AMIkids.

Going to an online-only platform for most of the pandemic, AMIkids just recently started allowing kids back into a brick-and-mortar setting.

With opportunities including learning life-saving skills like CPR.

Kids can also learn about cooking and marine biology, all while helping them have a positive experience while away from the classroom.

Now, the AMI is welcoming kids back to their summer program starting in June.

"We want to make sure that we make this year's summer program more rewarding than in years past," said Rackley.

The program is enrolling kids ages 11-17 in Gadsden and Leon County.

If you can't wait for the summer program, AMIkids says you can sign up anytime for their after-school program, with locations both in Quincy and Tallahassee.