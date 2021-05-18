Watch
Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the razor wire topped perimeter fence around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington. Threats to members of Congress have more than doubled this year, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, and many members say they fear for their personal safety more than they did before the siege. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 18, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say that threats to members of Congress have more than doubled this year.

And many members say they now fear for their personal safety more than they did before the siege of the Capitol by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6.

Several lawmakers say they have boosted security measures to protect themselves and their families, money for which will be part of a broad $1.9 billion spending bill that the House will vote on this week.

A separate measure would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack

