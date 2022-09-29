Amid Hurricane Ian, City of Tallahassee provides aid

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The City of Tallahassee are reportedly deploying crews, including Tallahassee's Fire Department and International Airport, to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"We stand with our neighbors to the south," said Mayor John Dailey. "Our highly skilled crews will perform rescue operations and rebuild electric infrastructure."

According to the City of Tallahassee, TFD's Urban Search and Rescue team has been activated by the State of Florida to assist the west coast, sending 25 crewmembers to the Lee County area. Additional TFD members will assist with drone needs and activities of the State Emergency Operations Center.

TFD's team is reportedly prepared to move where aid is needed as directed by the State.

City electric crews have also been deployed to assist Orlando Utilities, consisting of 21 team members along with machinery and trucks.

The Tallahassee International Airport is reportedly coordinating with the State of Florida Emergency Operations Center in preparation of providing aid to emergency management requests from local, federal and state authorities. Several semi-trucks filled with supplies and equipment are staged at the airport in preparation to respond to areas impacted by the storm, according to the City.

Some of the equipment reportedly includes aircraft.

The City of Tallahassee said city deployment teams are supported by embedded members of the Fleet Department.

Additional electric crews, city resources, police and underground utilities are prepared to deploy upon request.

For more information about the City of Tallahassee, go to Talgov.com.

