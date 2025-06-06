American Red Cross Capital Area Florida Chapter hosts 2nd Annual Dine for Disaster Relief Event

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The American Red Cross Capital Area Florida Chapter is hosting its 2nd Annual Dine for Disaster Relief Event. This event helps raise funds for the organization.

The Red Cross says they respond to 65,000 disasters a year - including home fires, tornadoes, and hurricanes. This chapter serves Columbia, Franklin, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

The event runs through Saturday, June 7th, at participating locations. A portion of the sales will go to the Capital Area Florida Chapter to help with response during and after an event.

For participating locations, click here.

