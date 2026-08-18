AMERICA VOTES 2026: Florida Primary, What you need to know before you vote

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Polls are now open across Florida for the 2026 Primary Election. Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. You will be allowed to vote as long as you are in line before that time.

Residents must vote at their assigned polling place. You can find that information on your voter information card or by looking up your voter information. If you need any assistance, you can call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

Voters will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature. You can find a list of acceptable forms here.

If you're not sure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can look that up here.

BELOW ARE THE LOCAL RACES WE'RE FOLLOWING:

Leon County School Board, District 5

Marcus Bernard Nicolas (I)

James Reilly, Jr.

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3



Darryl "Dar Wavemaker" Alfred

Tom Derzypolski

Talethia Edwards

PJ Perez

Norm Roche

Tallahassee Mayor



Loranne Ausley

Michael Shawn Foust

Jeremy Matlow

Daryl Parks

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5

Tifany Hill

Dot Inman-Johnson

Dianne Williams-Cox (I)

Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 7

Stephanie Cager

Jason Jones

Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 13

Rashad Green

J.Lee Marsh

Jefferson County School Board, District 2

Jamia Bradley

Donnie Burdick

Miranda Gillyard Gilley

Jefferson County School Board, District 3

Shirley Washington

Brenda Wirick

City of Gretna, Seat 3

Alvin Bush, III

Dexter Wright

Town of Havana, Group 4

John Bryant

Robert Mosby

City of Quincy, District 5

Eva Love

Markeyshia Monroe

Beverly Ann Nash

Gadsden County Commission, District 2

Jeanette George

Alonzetta Johnson-Simpkins

Amanda Lightfoot

Anthony "V" Viegbesie

Gadsden County Commission, District 4

Marcella Blocker

Michael Brown

Brenda Holt

Jeff McNealy

Joshua Williams, Jr.

Gadsden County School Board, District 2

Jefferson Flores

Rodney Moore

Tracey Stallworth

Donnie Washington

Gadsden County School Board, District 4

Jamel David

Charlie Frost

Taylor County Commissioner, District 4

Pam Feagle

Wendy Slaughter

Taylor County School Board, District 1

Bonnie Sue Agner

Liddie Ann Davis

Madison County Commission, District 1

Chris O'Brian

Daniel Lee Plain

Gregory Vickers

Madison County Commission, District 2

William Oberschlake

Tyler Shadrick

Wayne Vickers

Madison County School Board, District 1

Katie Knight

Byron Poore

Madison County School Board, District 5



Donnell Davis

Michael Maurice

Jonathan Mazzella

Wakulla County Commissioner, District 4

Quincee Messersmith

Carrie Hughes

Hamilton County Commission, District 2

Josh Altman

Robby Robertson

Hamilton County Commission, District 4

Travis Erixton

Derek Ratliff

Suwannee County Commissioner, District 2 (D)

Stefan Blue

Cynthia Robinson

Billy White, Sr.

Suwannee County Commissioner, District 3

Clifford Bean

Malcolm Hines

Liberty County Judge, Group 1

Elijah Lane Bentley

Chris Bufano

Laura Wahlquist Parish

Liberty County Commission, District 4

Doyle Brown

Blaine Peddie

Liberty County School Board, District 3

Thornton Davis

Tommy Duggar, Jr.

Erica Nobles Smith

Liberty County School Board, District 4

Melissa Kincaid

Jason Singletary

Carrabelle City Commission at-Large

Wesley Johnson

Bill Gray

Merrie Johnson

You'll be able to keep up with results by clicking here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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