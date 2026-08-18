AMERICA VOTES 2026: Florida Primary, What you need to know before you vote

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Polls are now open across Florida for the 2026 Primary Election. Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. You will be allowed to vote as long as you are in line before that time.
Residents must vote at their assigned polling place. You can find that information on your voter information card or by looking up your voter information. If you need any assistance, you can call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.
Voters will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature. You can find a list of acceptable forms here.
If you're not sure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can look that up here.
BELOW ARE THE LOCAL RACES WE'RE FOLLOWING:
Leon County School Board, District 5
- Marcus Bernard Nicolas (I)
- James Reilly, Jr.
Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3
- Darryl "Dar Wavemaker" Alfred
- Tom Derzypolski
- Talethia Edwards
- PJ Perez
- Norm Roche
Tallahassee Mayor
- Loranne Ausley
- Michael Shawn Foust
- Jeremy Matlow
- Daryl Parks
Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5
- Tifany Hill
- Dot Inman-Johnson
- Dianne Williams-Cox (I)
Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 7
- Stephanie Cager
- Jason Jones
Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 13
- Rashad Green
- J.Lee Marsh
Jefferson County School Board, District 2
- Jamia Bradley
- Donnie Burdick
- Miranda Gillyard Gilley
Jefferson County School Board, District 3
- Shirley Washington
- Brenda Wirick
City of Gretna, Seat 3
- Alvin Bush, III
- Dexter Wright
Town of Havana, Group 4
- John Bryant
- Robert Mosby
City of Quincy, District 5
- Eva Love
- Markeyshia Monroe
- Beverly Ann Nash
Gadsden County Commission, District 2
- Jeanette George
- Alonzetta Johnson-Simpkins
- Amanda Lightfoot
- Anthony "V" Viegbesie
Gadsden County Commission, District 4
- Marcella Blocker
- Michael Brown
- Brenda Holt
- Jeff McNealy
- Joshua Williams, Jr.
Gadsden County School Board, District 2
- Jefferson Flores
- Rodney Moore
- Tracey Stallworth
- Donnie Washington
Gadsden County School Board, District 4
- Jamel David
- Charlie Frost
Taylor County Commissioner, District 4
- Pam Feagle
- Wendy Slaughter
Taylor County School Board, District 1
- Bonnie Sue Agner
- Liddie Ann Davis
Madison County Commission, District 1
- Chris O'Brian
- Daniel Lee Plain
- Gregory Vickers
Madison County Commission, District 2
- William Oberschlake
- Tyler Shadrick
- Wayne Vickers
Madison County School Board, District 1
- Katie Knight
- Byron Poore
Madison County School Board, District 5
- Donnell Davis
- Michael Maurice
- Jonathan Mazzella
Wakulla County Commissioner, District 4
- Quincee Messersmith
- Carrie Hughes
Hamilton County Commission, District 2
- Josh Altman
- Robby Robertson
Hamilton County Commission, District 4
- Travis Erixton
- Derek Ratliff
Suwannee County Commissioner, District 2 (D)
- Stefan Blue
- Cynthia Robinson
- Billy White, Sr.
Suwannee County Commissioner, District 3
- Clifford Bean
- Malcolm Hines
Liberty County Judge, Group 1
- Elijah Lane Bentley
- Chris Bufano
- Laura Wahlquist Parish
Liberty County Commission, District 4
- Doyle Brown
- Blaine Peddie
Liberty County School Board, District 3
- Thornton Davis
- Tommy Duggar, Jr.
- Erica Nobles Smith
Liberty County School Board, District 4
- Melissa Kincaid
- Jason Singletary
Carrabelle City Commission at-Large
- Wesley Johnson
- Bill Gray
- Merrie Johnson
You'll be able to keep up with results by clicking here.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
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