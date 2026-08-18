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AMERICA VOTES 2026: Florida Primary, What you need to know before you vote

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Polls are now open across Florida for the 2026 Primary Election. Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. You will be allowed to vote as long as you are in line before that time.

Residents must vote at their assigned polling place. You can find that information on your voter information card or by looking up your voter information. If you need any assistance, you can call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

Voters will need to bring a valid photo ID with a signature. You can find a list of acceptable forms here.

If you're not sure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can look that up here.

BELOW ARE THE LOCAL RACES WE'RE FOLLOWING:

Leon County School Board, District 5

  • Marcus Bernard Nicolas (I)
  • James Reilly, Jr.

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3

  • Darryl "Dar Wavemaker" Alfred
  • Tom Derzypolski
  • Talethia Edwards
  • PJ Perez
  • Norm Roche

Tallahassee Mayor

  • Loranne Ausley
  • Michael Shawn Foust
  • Jeremy Matlow
  • Daryl Parks

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5

  • Tifany Hill
  • Dot Inman-Johnson
  • Dianne Williams-Cox (I)

Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 7

  • Stephanie Cager
  • Jason Jones

Circuit Judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 13

  • Rashad Green
  • J.Lee Marsh

Jefferson County School Board, District 2

  • Jamia Bradley
  • Donnie Burdick
  • Miranda Gillyard Gilley

Jefferson County School Board, District 3

  • Shirley Washington
  • Brenda Wirick

City of Gretna, Seat 3

  • Alvin Bush, III
  • Dexter Wright

Town of Havana, Group 4

  • John Bryant
  • Robert Mosby

City of Quincy, District 5

  • Eva Love
  • Markeyshia Monroe
  • Beverly Ann Nash

Gadsden County Commission, District 2

  • Jeanette George
  • Alonzetta Johnson-Simpkins
  • Amanda Lightfoot
  • Anthony "V" Viegbesie

Gadsden County Commission, District 4

  • Marcella Blocker
  • Michael Brown
  • Brenda Holt
  • Jeff McNealy
  • Joshua Williams, Jr.

Gadsden County School Board, District 2

  • Jefferson Flores
  • Rodney Moore
  • Tracey Stallworth
  • Donnie Washington

Gadsden County School Board, District 4

  • Jamel David
  • Charlie Frost

Taylor County Commissioner, District 4

  • Pam Feagle
  • Wendy Slaughter

Taylor County School Board, District 1

  • Bonnie Sue Agner
  • Liddie Ann Davis

Madison County Commission, District 1

  • Chris O'Brian
  • Daniel Lee Plain
  • Gregory Vickers

Madison County Commission, District 2

  • William Oberschlake
  • Tyler Shadrick
  • Wayne Vickers

Madison County School Board, District 1

  • Katie Knight
  • Byron Poore

Madison County School Board, District 5

  • Donnell Davis
  • Michael Maurice
  • Jonathan Mazzella

Wakulla County Commissioner, District 4

  • Quincee Messersmith
  • Carrie Hughes

Hamilton County Commission, District 2

  • Josh Altman
  • Robby Robertson

Hamilton County Commission, District 4

  • Travis Erixton
  • Derek Ratliff

Suwannee County Commissioner, District 2 (D)

  • Stefan Blue
  • Cynthia Robinson
  • Billy White, Sr.

Suwannee County Commissioner, District 3

  • Clifford Bean
  • Malcolm Hines

Liberty County Judge, Group 1

  • Elijah Lane Bentley
  • Chris Bufano
  • Laura Wahlquist Parish

Liberty County Commission, District 4

  • Doyle Brown
  • Blaine Peddie

Liberty County School Board, District 3

  • Thornton Davis
  • Tommy Duggar, Jr.
  • Erica Nobles Smith

Liberty County School Board, District 4

  • Melissa Kincaid
  • Jason Singletary

Carrabelle City Commission at-Large

  • Wesley Johnson
  • Bill Gray
  • Merrie Johnson

You'll be able to keep up with results by clicking here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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