AMC Theatres announces 'Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — AMC Theatres is holding its first-ever AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth featuring Black-led films returning to theatres in honor of Juneteenth— the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

AMC said this weeklong event was created by AMC African American associates as one of many ongoing initiatives to celebrate Black Excellence in film and amplify Black voices at AMC.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent historical and unanimous U.S. Senate vote to establish June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday.

Beginning Friday, June 18, through Thursday, June, 24, AMC will show classic, contemporary and culturally relevant Black-led films with tickets starting at $5.

The Regal Theatre at Governor's Square will show "Love and Basketball" and "Barber Shop: The Next Cut."

