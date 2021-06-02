Amazon won't test jobseekers for marijuana use

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Amazon announced Tuesday that it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana.

The company said in a statement that due to several states legalizing or lessening charges it is following course.

"We’re adjusting our drug testing policy. In the past, like many employers, we’ve disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use. However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we’ve changed course. We will no longer include marijuana in our comprehensive drug screening program for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation, and will instead treat it the same as alcohol use. We will continue to do impairment checks on the job and will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident."

Amazon also said its public policy team will actively support The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021. The MORE Act is federal legislation that would legalize marijuana at the federal level, expunge criminal records, and invest in impacted communities.