Amazon hosts its second hiring information session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Amazon continues to look to fill over 1,000 jobs in Tallahassee. The second info session kicked off Friday for Amazon's brand-new fulfillment center.

People including Orlando Hero IV attended the event to learn more about the hiring process. Hero feels the job at Amazon will allow him to gain experience working with others.

"Hard work pays off. It really does," said Hero. "You have to have dirty hands to make clean money and I believe this is a perfect way for me to teach my daughters that."

Those who are interested in working at the new center must be 18 years old or older to apply. Starting pay is $16 an hour and benefits are included.

You can apply on Amazon and positions open every Friday evening starting next week.

