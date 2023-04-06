Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amazon begins initial hiring process for Leon County facility

Company building hiring and leadership team
Amazon
Courtesy MGN Online
Amazon
Amazon
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 18:23:56-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Amazon's fulfillment center is coming together in Leon County, and the initial hiring process has begun.

The 630,000-square-foot space near the Tallahassee Automobile Museum is expected to generate more than a thousand full-time jobs. In a recent update on Twitter from Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch, he said they're preparing for opening and now hiring.

We asked Amazon for more details on the positions they're hiring right now.

In an emailed response, Amazon Spokesperson Owen Torres wrote, “we are in the early stages of building our hiring and leadership team for the Tallahassee fulfillment center. As we get closer to opening later this year, we will work with local partners and community organizations to host career fairs in the area to help fill more than 1,000 hourly jobs.”

According to Leon County, 1,000+ full-time jobs are expected to pay a starting wage of at least $15 an hour with benefits starting on day one.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming