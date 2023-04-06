Amazon begins initial hiring process for Leon County facility

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Amazon's fulfillment center is coming together in Leon County, and the initial hiring process has begun.

The 630,000-square-foot space near the Tallahassee Automobile Museum is expected to generate more than a thousand full-time jobs. In a recent update on Twitter from Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch, he said they're preparing for opening and now hiring.

Hey Northeast Neighbors,



This is our 2nd quarterly development update of 2023.



Please feel free to share this post with all of your friends and neighbors. pic.twitter.com/AcXbAXL9ej — Brian Welch (@CommishWelch) April 5, 2023

We asked Amazon for more details on the positions they're hiring right now.

In an emailed response, Amazon Spokesperson Owen Torres wrote, “we are in the early stages of building our hiring and leadership team for the Tallahassee fulfillment center. As we get closer to opening later this year, we will work with local partners and community organizations to host career fairs in the area to help fill more than 1,000 hourly jobs.”

According to Leon County, 1,000+ full-time jobs are expected to pay a starting wage of at least $15 an hour with benefits starting on day one.