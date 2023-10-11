Amateur racing dog on the run in Madison County; why you should not chase him

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An amateur racing dog is missing from a track in Madison County.

His owner is heartbroken. It has been more than 22 days since Sparks, a red whippet, disappeared from a training track in Lee, Florida. That’s in Madison County.

His owner Christine Sells is desperately searching for him. Sparks went missing on September 19th. He was last seen on Benchmark Road close to 255.

He has also been spotted between SE Bisbee Loop and Farm Road. He is 35 to 40 pounds and looks like a small Greyhound. He is very fast and afraid of people.

Sells said if you do see him, "don't chase him. Don't try to catch him. Call Mickey Kervin and he will come out. He is still in flight mode so he will not come to anybody but me."

If you do see him call:

Mickey Kervin - 720-438-1314

Christine Sells - 352-246-7020

Madison Animal Control - 850-973-4001