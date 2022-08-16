Alzheimer's Project in need of AmeriCorps Volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are currently 4,500 people in Leon County living with Alzheimer's disease.

Leon County Alzheimer’s Project Agency has a program for people affected by dementia. Trained AmeriCorps members are sent into client’s home to provide in home respite care.

AmeriCorps members hang out and provide companionship and engage in activities while the client’s caregivers can take a break.

On average the members provide 8-12 hours of respite care per week. There are currently 70 families on the waiting list for this program and they need 30 new volunteers.

“Anything that we can do to provide help for these families that are impacted by this disease is just so needed and it’s our way of giving back,” says Laura Copeland.

Volunteers must be over 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.

