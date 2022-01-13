Alternate health care available to those without insurance in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An alternative form of health care in Tallahassee is available without needing health insurance.

Aquarian Clinic provides primary care to anyone 12 years and older and with new funding their expanding their care.

The clinic is providing small businesses and people who can't afford health insurance another option for primary care Christina Anduiza is a patient.

"Being able to see one provider who is able to spend 30 minutes to an hour with me talking through everything that I need help with and is able to consolidate and create a plan for me has been legitimately life-changing," Anduiza said.

In Anduiza's case, she said she did have health insurance, but she never received the proper care she needed.

"To be able to pay directly for this health care service that is able to give me the personalized and overall wellness approach, that's been able to really help me in a practical way."

Taylor Ann Drew is a nurse practitioner and the co-owner and founder of the Aquarian Clinic.

She worked in health care for two decades and wanted to improve the system.

"I noticed that health care wasn't what it necessarily should be as far as delivering care to patients."

In 2020, a law was passed allowing registered nurses the ability to practice primary care.

"When they passed the bill that nurse practitioners could practice independently I took the leap and decided to open my own practice."

And now her practice is expanding thanks to additional funding from investors.

Money is being used for things like her new HIPPA compliance app that allows her to check in with her patients around the clock and to continue her mission to give patients the best care and support possible.

"Sometimes having that person on the other end of the phone saying these are okay your symptoms are okay to take these to alleviate them and I'm here if you need me."

Aquarian Clinic provides health care to local businesses like Happy Motoring, Poco Vino and Bumblebee waxing.

If you are interested in primary care click here.