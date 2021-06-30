Almost 4 million dollars raised for Brooks County Boys and Girls Club

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Almost 4-million-dollars was raised in Brooks County to build a top-of-the-line Boys and Girls Club. They worked with community donors to make the impossible...possible. This new facility is giving kids at the Boys and Girls Club a brand new gym, game and arts center, swimming pool, and baseball fields...helping them to prepare for future success.

Cathy Parker, Director of Communications at the Brooks County Boys and Girls Club, said "this says to our youth: you're important, you're worth it, and we're sewing into this next generation...just wonderful citizens and people in all types of industries and careers and they would have gotten their start right here at the Boys and Girls Club."

Boys and Girls Club is free to kids K-12 involved with school programs.