Allison's Christmas Spectacular returns with thousands of lights

TALLAHASSEE — The Allison Christmas spectacular started as a high school dream and turned into a 14 year reality.

Father and son, Kevin and Daniel Allison, created this show with only a few lights.

Now, they have a quarter of a million.

The preparations start months ahead to make sure all the lights are lit in sync with each song to spread some holiday cheer.

"We definitely want to use it in the right way continue to further that outreach for those who really need it. And you just never know who you're going to reach. You just don't know who's going to come by and maybe have their life changed."

Every weekend the Allison's will drop off what they collected to a local charity in need.

The donation box will be outside starting on Thanksgiving and lasting until New Years.

