All Saints Cinema reopens after three year hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Re-opening in Tallahassee's old Amtrack station, a small theater is back; showcasing independent films. All Saints Cinema is run by The Tallahassee Film Society.

The society says it brings foreign and American independent films to the Tallahassee area.

John Fraser, President of the Society says they're excited to be back in person.

"It's been three years since we last operated and due to covid we were closed and then renovation of the entire property kept us closed another year so a total of three... so we're excited. As I said yesterday to the crowd it was one really long intermission," Fraser said.

The Tallahassee Film Society presents films all year around and occasionally promotes special events and guests.