All lanes blocked on I-10 westbound in Madison County at Exit 251

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — All lanes are currently blocked on I-10 westbound in Madison County at the SR-14 exit, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Six vehicles were involved in an incident near mile marker 249, with two people being sent to the hospital.

As a result of the incident, two semi-trucks ran off the road into the median and became stuck. A Jeep is also stuck in the median as well, according to FHP.

Based on traffic cameras, FHP troopers are directing traffic off the interstate and onto the exit.

The closure begins at Exit 251 and the nearest one after the crash incident is Exit 241.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.