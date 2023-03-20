Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All clear given after bomb threat made against Hahira Middle School

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 13:29:33-04

The Hahira Police Department announced Monday afternoon that all students and staff members at Hahira Middle School are safe to return to the school after evacuating due to a bomb threat.

According to the police department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Valdosta Police Department, Moody AFB bomb dogs and the police department worked to address a bomb threat at the middle school early Monday afternoon.

Children and staff evacuated as per school policy, the police department said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming