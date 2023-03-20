All clear given after bomb threat made against Hahira Middle School

The Hahira Police Department announced Monday afternoon that all students and staff members at Hahira Middle School are safe to return to the school after evacuating due to a bomb threat.

According to the police department, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Valdosta Police Department, Moody AFB bomb dogs and the police department worked to address a bomb threat at the middle school early Monday afternoon.

Children and staff evacuated as per school policy, the police department said in a post on Facebook.