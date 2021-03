JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An Alford man is dead following an ATV crash in Jackson County Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old was driving southbound on McDuff Drive when he veered to the right and off the road around 5:40 p.m.

When he went off the road, it made the ATV flip and throw the driver from the ATV.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries, FHP said.