TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The grand opening of ALDI's newest Tallahassee store, located at 2425 Apalachee Pkwy., began Thursday, May 13, 2021, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m.

The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.

ALDI is also giving out eco-friendly bags and quarter keychains to shoppers.