ALARM International Church uses trunk-or-treat for vaccine outreach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 700 people drove through the Tucker Center today for their first Trunk-or-Treat event.

One of the organizations passing out treats Saturday, ALARM International church.

While passing out sweets, the church also handed out vaccine information, hand sanitizer and masks as part of an outreach grant from the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force.

Pastor Kevin Alford says they wanted to provide a fun way to keep people safe this holiday season while also participating in the Halloween festivities.

"When we heard about this one we thought this was a better stage to ensure we can reach a broader section of the community," said Alford. "One thing Bishop Stewart, who is our senior pastor, always endeavors to make sure we do is to make sure we reach and serve our community in the best way possible and this vehicle, this venue provided that platform for us."

The church also handed out vaccine information and masks during a FAMU tailgate earlier this year.