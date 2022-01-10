Alabama man arrested and charged with DUI in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Alabama was arrested and charged with DUI in Jackson County on Sunday night.

According to a report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, FHP responded to a crash on U.S. 231 just south of County Road 162.

When FHP officers arrived at the scene, a Mercury sedan, which was engulfed in flames, had crashed into a utility pole and overturned on its side.

FHP notes it was aided by a witness who described the driver of the car who had fled the scene.

FHP added another one of its officers was able to detain a man south of the scene.

Joshua Brigman, a 30-year-old male from Enterprise, Alabama, was taken to a local hospital in Jackson County for his injuries sustained in the accident.

After leaving the hospital, Brigman was taken to jail.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Brigman was charged with DUI crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, no proof of insurance, careless driving and expired driver licenses more than six months.