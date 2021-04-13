Al Lawson vaccine site halts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Adhering to guidance from the FDA and CDC, the Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center vaccination site announced Tuesday morning it will not be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice following guidance from the FDA and CDC.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

ABC News reports that in a statement, Johnson & Johnson wrote that safety was the company's top priority and that it met regulatory standards for reporting the adverse effects of its products.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Al Lawson site will continue to offer the Moderna vaccine daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.