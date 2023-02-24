Agency for Health Care Administration to host first 2023 job fair

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is set to host its first job fair of 2023, offering interviews on the spot.

The job fair will hold an application station for candidates to apply for jobs, and ACHA hiring managers will be available with open positions.

According to AHCA, they are hiring multiple positions for a variety of different skills and levels of experience. Candidates who meet minimum qualifications for specific positions will also have the opportunity to be interviewed at the fair.

The job fair is set to take place March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Agency for Health Care Adminisration's Headquarters, located at 2727 Mahan Drive in Tallahassee. Parking is free.

AHCA advises those interested to register on Eventbrite and create a candidate profile on Jobs.myflorida.com before attending. AHCA also advises candidates to have their Eventbrite order confirmation information for a speedy check in, copies of their resume and any other employment-related documentation.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214.

For more information regarding available positions, click here.

