Agencies looking for volunteers for Lake Jackson clean up

On Saturday at 9:00 a.m. you're being encouraged to put on some muck boots and help clean up some trash from the bottom of Lake Jackson.

This is just the seventh dry down lake Jackson has ever seen, and now agencies across the state are focusing their efforts in creating a better lake Jackson.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor has been promoting clean ups of the lake for the past week saying if you're coming here to look at the dried up lake, it may not hurt to also pick up a trash bag as well.

"It's a great amenity for us and we need to take care of it," said Commissioner Minor. "The dry down that we're going through is a natural occurrence. We've had nine of them within the last 200 years. So while it's dry now, we have the opportunity to organize cleanups and cleanup the lake bed, so when the water does come back, we have a healthy lake."

You're encouraged to bring sun screen, bug spray muck boots and some trash bags if you're interested in helping with the clean up at Faulk Landing.