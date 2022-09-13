Agencies from all over the country gather for bloodhound seminar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Man’s best friend can also help save lives. TCC’s Florida Public Safety Program is hosting its 15th annual Bloodhound Seminar.

The Tallahassee Community College Florida Public Safety program is hosting a weeklong training program including seminars and field trainings. Agencies from around the country are attending including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas totaling 28 bloodhound teams. This program is funded by both the Jimmy Rice Foundation and agencies.

Director of Florida Public Safety Steve Outlaw feels that bloodhounds are the right way to go when it comes to finding missing persons.

“It’s well established and well known that for pure tracking, you need something tracked the best candidate K-9 is a bloodhound for that," says Steve Outlaw.

What sets The Florida Public Safety Institution apart is the 1,000 acres for training but Directors say none of this would be possible without volunteers lending a helping hand.