Ag Commissioner addresses halted USDA funding

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXL) — Funds have just run out for farmers depending on the American Rescue Plan.

A Florida judge recently ruled that the the historic $4 billion in USDA debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers is discriminatory. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried addressed the decision in Miami Monday.

"They're not asking for a hand out, they're asking for a hand up. And that is what we have to provide for them, is making sure that we are doing everything possible to protect our socially disenfranchised and minority farmers across our state and across our country. And so shame on those who are trying to stop this," said Fried.

Fried also says 99% of pandemic relief went to white farms, leaving only one percent for many minorities.